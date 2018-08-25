The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:56 AM IST

India, All India

Can become CM again, will do good work: Siddaramaiah

THE ASIAN AGE. | MB GIRISH
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 5:24 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 5:24 am IST

If I become the CM again, I can do more good work for the state.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Hassan: In Vokkaliga heartland, particularly the erstwhile home turf of his mentor-turned-foe H.D. Deve Gowda, former chief minister Siddaramaiah dropped a bombshell on Friday by commenting on his desire to return as chief minister and how some leaders of his party had ganged up to prevent him from serving another term at the helm after polls to the Legislative Assembly in May this year.

His statement, could either be the precursor to plans to split the Congress to return to the top position or merely posturing to ensure that all his supporters are inducted into the cabinet during the last phase of expansion. His public disclosure of such ambitions came days after minister Ramesh Jarkiholi told the party top brass about stifling atmosphere within the Cabinet. The former chief minister, who spoke of his come-back plans at the inauguration of temples of Lord shiva and Veerabhadreshwara in Hadya village in Holenarasipur taluk, said, “If I have the blessings of voters, I will become the CM again. If I become the CM again, I can do more good work for the state.”and vowed to continue in politics money power and casteism are playing a major role in current scenario.

Tags: siddaramaiah, casteism, h d deve gowda

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

2

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

3

Helen’s Mungda recreated for Ajay, Sonakshi’s Total Dhamaal, Nora idolizes her

4

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

5

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham