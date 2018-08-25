Can become CM again, will do good work: Siddaramaiah

If I become the CM again, I can do more good work for the state.

Hassan: In Vokkaliga heartland, particularly the erstwhile home turf of his mentor-turned-foe H.D. Deve Gowda, former chief minister Siddaramaiah dropped a bombshell on Friday by commenting on his desire to return as chief minister and how some leaders of his party had ganged up to prevent him from serving another term at the helm after polls to the Legislative Assembly in May this year.

His statement, could either be the precursor to plans to split the Congress to return to the top position or merely posturing to ensure that all his supporters are inducted into the cabinet during the last phase of expansion. His public disclosure of such ambitions came days after minister Ramesh Jarkiholi told the party top brass about stifling atmosphere within the Cabinet. The former chief minister, who spoke of his come-back plans at the inauguration of temples of Lord shiva and Veerabhadreshwara in Hadya village in Holenarasipur taluk, said, “If I have the blessings of voters, I will become the CM again. If I become the CM again, I can do more good work for the state.”and vowed to continue in politics money power and casteism are playing a major role in current scenario.