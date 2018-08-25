The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:55 AM IST

India, All India

Aircel-Maxis case: ED grills P Chidambaram for 6 hours

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 4:57 am IST

ED officials were tight-lipped about the questioning of Mr Chidambaram.

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader, P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Former finance minister and senior Congress leader, P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Trouble continued to mount  for the former finance minister and senior Congress leader, P. Chidambaram, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioning him again in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

According to sources, Mr Chidambaram’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he appeared before the investigating officer of the case at the Enforcement Directorate’s office here on Friday. The former finance minister was questioned for nearly six hours. ED officials were tight-lipped about the questioning of Mr Chidambaram. While the Central Bureau of Investi-gation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in this ca-se involving the politician in July, the ED is expected to file its own prosecution complaint within the next fortnight.  The agency had earlier recorded statements of officials who were in the the now-defunct FIPB when this deal took place, and it is understood that Mr Chidambaram would have been confronted with these versions. Some specific queries on the circumstances and procedures adopted by the FIPB, while giving approval to the

Aircel-Maxis deal during his tenure, were put to him earlier. His son Karti has already been questioned by the ED in this case twice.  

Chidambaram, after a similar questioning by the ED in this case in June, had said that what he told the agency was already recorded in government documents. He also said that there is no FIR, yet a probe had been initiated. “More than half the time taken up by typing the answers without errors, reading the statement and signing it!,” he had said in his tweet.

Background of the case
The Aircel-Maxis cases pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd in 2006 for investment in Aircel. The Supreme Court had on March 12 directed investigating agencies — the CBI and the ED —to complete their probe into the 2G spectrum allocation cases, including the alleged Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, in six months.  The agency had said that the FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI case was granted in March 2006 by Mr Chidambaram even though he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore, and beyond that it required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The ED is investigating “the circumstances of the FIPB approval granted (in 2006) by the then-finance minister”. “In the instant case, the approval for FDI of USD 800 million (over Rs 3,500 crore) was sought. Hence, the CCEA was competent to grant the approval. However, the approval was not obtained from the CCEA,” the ED had alleged. 

Tags: p chidambaram, aircel-maxis case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

2

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

3

Helen’s Mungda recreated for Ajay, Sonakshi’s Total Dhamaal, Nora idolizes her

4

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

5

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham