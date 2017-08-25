The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 25, 2017

India, All India

USS Pearl Harbor ship in Goa on a port visit

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2017, 2:55 am IST

The commanding officer said the crew wanted to participate in Ganesh festival beginning on Friday.

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to conduct expert exchanges with the Indian Navy, Marine Commandos, Army.
Panaji: The amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in Goa on Thursday for a scheduled port visit.

The ship’s Commanding Officer Theodore Essenfeld said their mission in Goa is to conduct the professional subject matter expert exchanges with the Indian Navy, Marine Commandos, and Army.

He said during their stay in Goa, they will meet their Indian Navy and Army counterparts “in a rare opportunity for joint and combined exchanges, honing our interoperability in amphibious skills, medical care, visit, board, search and seizure procedures, and helicopter operations”.

He interacted with media persons on board the ship at Vasco, 35 km away from here.

The commanding officer said the crew wanted to participate in Ganesh festival beginning on Friday.

USS Pearl Harbor is an amphibious dock landing ship, designed to support US Marine Corps operations from the sea. The ship can operate the full range of landing craft and helicopters in the US Inventory in support of combat or humanitarian missions.

“The purpose is to enhance our interoperability and establish a stronger esprit de corps between our militaries. Our countries have a long history of military cooperation, based on our shared ideals of democracy, international rules and norms, and our desires for peace, security and prosperity across the region,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel James Stover, Commander of Troops, leading embarked elements of the 15th MEU, said no single nation can combat regional threats alone. “We must work together to share best practices, each nation's unique experiences, and encourage interoperability and teamwork to enhance readiness and regional stability.

“Both the US and India recognise that the Indian Ocean is vital to the security of the region and the global economy. Positive mil-to-mil relationships are based on common interests related to maritime security, counter-terrorism, defence trade and security of the global commons,” he said.   

Tags: indian navy, uss pearl harbor, marine expeditionary unit
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

