The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 25, 2017 | Last Update : 02:04 AM IST

India, All India

Safety to be top priority for Railways, says Ashwani Lohani

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 25, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2017, 1:41 am IST

Ashwani Lohani assumes charge at a time when the safety aspect of railways is under sharp focus.

Former Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani taking charge as Chairman of the Railway Board, at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani taking charge as Chairman of the Railway Board, at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: New Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said Thursday that the safety of passengers would be the topmost priority of the Indian Railways.

“Safety will be our topmost focus, of course. Cleanliness, improvement of stations, ending corruption and VIP culture would be other areas of focus,” Mr Lohani said soon after assuming charge.

The railway ministry had on Wednesday appointed Mr Lohani as chairman of the Railway Board after A.K. Mital had tendered his resignation following two derailments within a span of five days that left 24 people dead and more than 200 injured.

Mr Lohani, 58, said there were “lot of expectations” from the Railways and it would work hard to improve itself.

Mr Lohani, an officer of the Indian Railway Mechanical Service who had earlier served as divisional railway manager (DRM), Delhi, said it was an “emotional moment” for him to take charge of the Railway Board. It “felt good” that the government has considered him  “worthy” of this position, Mr Lohani said.

Underlining that the Railways, a very old organisation and India’s lifeline, has several strengths. “We will move forward on those strengths,” he said.

As Mr Lohani entered Rail Bhawan, he bowed down to pay his respects to his parent organisation. Hailed as a turnaround specialist, Mr Lohani was serving as the CMD of now operationally profitable Air India. He assumes charge at a time when the safety aspect of railways is under sharp focus.

On August 19, 13 coaches of the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh, killing 24 passengers and injuring over 150. On August 23, at least 70 people were injured when the Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya, also in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: ashwani lohani, indian railways, utkal express derailment, kaifiyat express
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Pixel 2 tipped for an October 5 launch

2

Mindfulness could help reduce how much you drink

3

SL vs Ind: Bhuvneshwar Kumar snatches victory from hands of defeat for India

4

Watch: Akshay still in 'toilet' mode as he shoots video for 'brother' Sidharth

5

Makhanlal goes moo! Journalism university sets up gaushala in campus

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham