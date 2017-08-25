Ram Rahim verdict: Use force, as per need, HC to Haryana officers

The High Court has also asked the Manohar Lal Khattar-government to use force if need arises.

Indian Border Security Force personnel are briefed by their officers near an Indian court in Panchkula. (Photo: AP)

Haryana: As tension prevails in Punjab and Haryana ahead of the verdict in a rape case against self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday, the High Court has directed the Haryana officers to use force or weapon as per the need.

The High Court has also asked the Manohar Lal Khattar-government to use force if need arises.

“Use force if needed and file FIR against leaders if they make provocative statements,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court told the Haryana government led by Khattar.

Internet services have been suspended for 48 hours and Section 144 has been imposed in various places in Haryana in the light of the verdict.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court at Panchkula is scheduled to pronounce its verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Singh at 2:30 pm in a case of sexual exploitation of two of his women followers. The CBI had registered the case in 2002.

Read: 2002 rape case verdict: Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh leaves for Panchkula court

Thousands of 'premis', what Dera followers are popularly known, have descended in Panchkula, which has virtually turned into a fortress. Prohibitory orders have already been clamped in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Heavy security has been deployed, not just in Panchkula, but across the two states in fear of violence if the verdict is against the Dera head.