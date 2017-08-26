Kovind, Modi condemn Panchkula protests, appeal for peace

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also expressed grave concern over violence in Panchkula, other parts and.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned violence and damage to public property by followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda and asked all people to maintain peace.

Widespread violence broke out in several parts of Haryana, Punjab as well as the national capital after a special CBI court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim of rape.

"Violence and damage to public property after court verdict is highly condemnable; appeal to all citizens to maintain peace," the president said in a tweet.

Prime Narendra condemned the Panchkula protests and urged everyone to maintaoin peace.

PM also tweeted that the officials have been urged to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed grave concern over violence in Panchkula, other parts and appealed for peace.

Rahul Gandhi condemned "lawlessness" in Haryana saying that brutality has no place in society.

Thousands of followers of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda went on a rampage, setting fire to vehicles, buildings and railway stations soon after the court in Panchkula

delivered its verdict in the 2002 rape case.

At least 28 people were killed and 250 injured in the widespread violence, arson and police firing.