Either give admission or we will jump: UP girls stand atop college building to threaten

Students, backed by the district wing of ABVP, were protesting in a Ghaziabad college.

Ghaziabad: High drama was witnessed at a college in Ghaziabad when three girls climbed atop the building and threatened to commit suicide if they were not granted admission in the college.

The girls had failed to get admission in the Mahanand Mission Harijan (MMH) college due to "high percentage of merit".

Additional district magistrate Preeti Jaiswal reached the college and assured the protesting students that the administration would talk to the college authorities for their admission.

The protest was supported by the district unit of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).