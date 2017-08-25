The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 25, 2017

India, All India

Either give admission or we will jump: UP girls stand atop college building to threaten

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2017, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2017, 2:09 pm IST

Students, backed by the district wing of ABVP, were protesting in a Ghaziabad college.

The girls had failed to get admission in the Mahanand Mission Harijan (MMH) college due to 'high percentage of merit'. (Photo: PTI)
 The girls had failed to get admission in the Mahanand Mission Harijan (MMH) college due to 'high percentage of merit'. (Photo: PTI)

Ghaziabad: High drama was witnessed at a college in Ghaziabad when three girls climbed atop the building and threatened to commit suicide if they were not granted admission in the college.

The girls had failed to get admission in the Mahanand Mission Harijan (MMH) college due to "high percentage of merit".

Additional district magistrate Preeti Jaiswal reached the college and assured the protesting students that the administration would talk to the college authorities for their admission.

The protest was supported by the district unit of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Tags: college admission, akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad, suicide threat, girls threat college authorities
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

