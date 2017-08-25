Days after kids’ death, UP woman dies sans oxygen

She was kept waiting for oxygen at emergency ward for almost an hour.

Over 60 infants died at the BRD Hospital in UP’s Gorakhpur due to the lack of Oxygen this month. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Even before the dust could settle on the deaths of children due to oxygen shortage in BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, a woman has reportedly died in Kushinagar because of lack of oxygen.

According to reports, Gangajali, wife of Brijbhan, fell ill on Wednesday in the flood-affected Pakdi village in Kushinagar.

She was unable to breathe and her family members rushed her to the primary health centre (PHC) in Khadda. The doctors informed that there was no oxygen cylinder available and that they referred her to the district hospital.

The victim was rushed in an ambulance to the district hospital and her condition worsened because the ambulance did not have an oxygen cylinder.

When the patient reached the district hospital, she was kept waiting for oxygen at the emergency ward for almost an hour. By the time she was given a bed and the doctors arrived to treat her, the victim had already passed away.

Her family members have blamed the doctors and the hospital for her death, but the government spokesman denied that the absence of oxygen led to her death.