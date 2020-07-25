Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is COVID-19 positive

He is the first CM of any Indian state to test positive for COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister himself took to Twitter to announce the news to people.

"I was showing symptoms of COVID-19. After the test, it has been confirmed that I am COVID positive," he tweeted in Hindi. He also urged every person who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus and said that he would soon go into quarantine.

He also added that he has been following all the guidelines prescribed for COVID-19 patients in the country.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, COVID-19 infection can be cured.

"I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection in the state every evening since March 25. Now I will try to review the situation through video conferencing as much as possible," he said.

Chouhan also said that in his absence, the meeting to review the coronavirus situation will be held by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

Chouhan has become the first chief minister of any Indian state to test positive for COVID-19.