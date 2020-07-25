Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 | Last Update : 02:56 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Jul 2020  Encounter between militants, security forces rocks Srinagar
India, All India

Encounter between militants, security forces rocks Srinagar

PTI
Published : Jul 25, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2020, 1:43 pm IST

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area. (PTI)
 Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area. (PTI)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said the exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited

Tags: encounter in jammu and kashmir, militancy in kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

