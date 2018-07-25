The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 04:24 PM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath dares Rahul to hug him, calls Gandhi's hug to PM Modi 'political stunt'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 2:26 pm IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that Rahul Gandhi would think 10 times to make an attempt to hug him. 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday surprised the Lok Sabha when after bitterly criticising the BJP-led government during the no-confidence motion, he walked across to the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday surprised the Lok Sabha when after bitterly criticising the BJP-led government during the no-confidence motion, he walked across to the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Calling Rahul Gandhi’s hug to PM Modi in Lok Sabha a political stunt, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dares Congress president to try and hug him. Adityanath said that Gandhi would think 10 times to make an attempt to hug him. 

According to report, on being asked whether UP CM would reciprocate hug, he said, "Such political stunts are not acceptable to me at any cost. It’s Gandhi’s childish behaviour and he neither has wisdom nor the ability to make his own decisions. A sensible man would not do such things." 

UP CM wondered whether Akhilesh and Mayawati would accept Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate against Modi in the 2019 general elections. He said the opposition is so desperate to oust BJP government who isn’t able to announce their leader.

Read: Rahul can wait, Cong open to Mamata, Mayawati as PM in 2019: sources

“Each opposition leaders are humming his/her tune and 2019 elections would help voters to compare six decades of Congress with four years of Modi government,” Adityanath said. 

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Killing in the name of Gau Raksha cannot be allowed at any cost. Incidents of mob lynching are being highlighted more now. People should not take the law into their hands and those who will try to take law in their hands will have to face the strictest action."

Tags: yogi adityanath, rahul gandhi, pm modi, rahul hugs pm modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

2

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

3

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

4

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

5

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham