With one more arrest in Gauri Lankesh murder case, total climbs to 10

Madikeri: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested one more suspect taking the total number of arrested men in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case to 10.

Rajesh (50) was arrested from Madikeri district of Karnataka on July 23 and was sent to police custody till August 6.

Earlier this week, the SIT had arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder case.

Amit and Ganesh were arrested from Hubbali on Sunday and were produced before the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Monday.

The court had also sent them to police custody till August 6.

Earlier six people, including Parshuram Waghmare, K T Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar were arrested in the case.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5 last year.