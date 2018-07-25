Two LeT terrorists gunned down in encounter with security forces in J&K

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lal Chowk area which turned into encounter after terrorists started firing.

Two militants, belonging to the LeT, were killed in the crossfire. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Lal Chowk area of the district this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said the operation turned into an encounter after terrorists started firing at security forces.

Two militants, belonging to the LeT, were killed in the crossfire, the official said.

According to J&K police, on the basis of incriminating materials seized, it's established they belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba. One of the terrorists was identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar. The identity of the other terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was also reported from Keran sector along the Line of Control in north Kashmir Kupwara district, the police said adding that details of the incident were awaited.