↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Short film on PM Modi’s childhood to be screened at Parliament today

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 5:57 pm IST
The movie was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday evening. It’s world premiere is scheduled on July 29 on Star Network.

The short film is supposed to be based on the childhood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The film titled ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ (Come, let us live) will be screened today evening at Balayogi auditorium in Parliament. The short film is supposed to be based on the childhood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movie was screened at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday evening. It’s world premiere is scheduled on July 29 on Star Network.

On Tuesday evening, President Ramnath Kovind, Union Ministers like Piyush Goyal, MJ Akbar, Rajyavardhan Rathore and many others were present for the screening.  

According to report, the film is about half an hour that captures aspect of PM Modi’s childhood indirectly. It sends across a powerful, emotional message within a short span of time.

