The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

India, All India

IndiGo faces trouble with engines again, grounds five A320 neo planes

AFP
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 4:08 pm IST

Since induction of A320 neo planes powered by P&W engines in March 2016, IndiGo has intermittently been facing engine issues.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday grounded five A320 neo aircraft due to issues with Pratt & Whitney engines. (Photo: File)
 Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday grounded five A320 neo aircraft due to issues with Pratt & Whitney engines. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday grounded five A320 neo aircraft due to issues with Pratt & Whitney engines, according to sources.

Without specifying the number of planes, an IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that "a few A320 neos have been taken out of service pro-actively and await spare engines from Pratt & Whitney".

Since the induction of A320 neo planes powered by P&W engines in March 2016, IndiGo has intermittently been facing engine issues and has grounded some of these aircraft on earlier occasions also. The problems varied from mid-air engine shutdowns to oil chip detection.

"IndiGo has grounded five of its A320neo aircraft due to P&W issues. These aircraft are currently grounded at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport," a source said.

Another source said the five aircraft were grounded on Wednesday.

"The release of additional spare engines has been initiated by P&W so that all aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August," the spokesperson said in a statement. However, the spokesperson did not mention whether flight services have been disrupted due to the grounding of five planes.

Tags: indigo, a320 neo aircraft, pratt & whitney
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Taapsee Pannu, Big B’s Badla gets release date, but to face-off with this biggie?

2

The Man Booker Prize 2018 Longlist announced: Here are the book synopses

3

Honor 9N launched in India starting at Rs 11,999

4

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

5

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham