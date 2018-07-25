Delhi police, DCW rescue 16 girls trafficked from Nepal in Munirka

DCW chief, Swati Maliwal said that the girls were being trafficked to Iran and Kuwait in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The rescued girls have been sent to a shelter home. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday rescued 16 girls from an apartment in Delhi's Munirka area who were trafficked from Nepal.

Speaking to ANI, DCW chief, Swati Maliwal said that the girls were being trafficked to Iran and Kuwait in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had informed us that the girls are being trafficked to Iran and Kuwait on the pretext of jobs offer. Apart from these 16 girls, there were at least seven others who have already been trafficked to the two Gulf nations," she said.

"I reached Munirka with my team and informed the Delhi Police. We rescued the girls together. The girls told us how the agents had promised them jobs in Iran and Kuwait. They were cramped up in a small room," the DCW chief added.

She also appealed to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in the matter and direct the police to take stringent action.

Meanwhile, the rescued girls have been sent to a shelter home.