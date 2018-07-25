The Asian Age | News

David Headley neither in Chicago nor in hospital, says his lawyer

PTI
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 11:47 am IST

He also dismissed reports that the 2008 Mumbai terror convict was battling for life after being beaten by inmates at a detention centre.

David Headley has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai that killed more than 160 people. (Photo: File)
 David Headley has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai that killed more than 160 people. (Photo: File)

Washington: Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley is neither in Chicago nor in hospital, his lawyer said on Wednesday, dismissing reports that the prime accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case was battling for his life in the US city after being beaten by inmates at a detention centre. 

"Although I cannot disclose his location, he is neither in Chicago nor in a hospital," John Theis, Headley's lawyer, told PTI

Media reports had said that Headley was attacked by two inmates at a Chicago prison on July 8 and that he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in the city since then. 

Also Read: US officials silent on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict David Headley's jail attack​

"I am in regular communication with Mr Headley. There is no basis for the report in the Indian press," Theis said. The reports had said Headley suffered serious injuries and was rushed to North Evanston hospital, where he was admitted to the critical care unit. 

He has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai that killed more than 160 people. Headley — who recced various Indian cities including Mumbai before the 26/11 attacks — was arrested in 2009. 

On Monday, US authorities refused to comment on the reports. "We are not able to locate information about this individual," the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the reported prison incident.

