Cop brutally beaten to death during raid in MP's Chhindwara district

Published : Jul 25, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
During the search operation, the wanted criminal along with his relatives attacked ASI Nagle and his assistant with axes and sticks.

The incident took place at Jamunia Jethu village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)
Chhindwara: An assistant sub-inspector lost his life when he and his team, who were on a search operation to nab a wanted criminal, were murdered by the criminals's relatives in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night. 

According to reports, the deceased was identified as ASI Devchand Nagle and the incident took place at Jamunia Jethu village.

Acting on a tip-off, Nagle along with his assistant had gone to the village on Tuesday to nab Johar Singh from his house, against whom an arrest warrant was issued. 

However, during the search operation, Singh along with his relatives attacked Nagle and his assistant with axes and sticks. While Nagle's assistant managed to escape, Nagle got caught and was brutally beaten to death. He was declared dead when taken to a government hospital.

DIG Chhindwara range, GK Pathak told TOI, "So far a total of 11 people have been booked and 8 of them including three women have been arrested."

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara

