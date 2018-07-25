The Asian Age | News

Congress workers organise 'free hug' campaign in Delhi

ANI
Published : Jul 25, 2018
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 10:39 am IST

This came days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Narendra Modi during discussion on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

The party workers were also seen hugging people who gathered to see what was happening in the area. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Congress workers launched a free hug campaign in Delhi's Connaught Place on Tuesday.

This came days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on July 20.

During the campaign, around 50 workers were seen holding placards and banners with slogans 'remove enmity, save country' and pictures of Rahul hugging Prime Minister Modi.

The party workers were also seen hugging people who gathered to see what was happening in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Congress worker Aniruddh Sharma, who was leading the campaign, said, "Our aim is to spread the message - 'remove hatred, save country'. A hug is a way of spreading love. But we also tell people that the idea of India lies in the fact that people from different religions should respect each other's faith and live in harmony."

He added that Rahul hugged Prime Minister Modi to spread the message of love and compassion. "We are taking his (Rahul) message forward," Sharma said.

The Delhi Congress is also planning to take the campaign forward by holding more such gatherings at the city's Metro stations, and to promote it on social media as well.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, no-confidence morion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

