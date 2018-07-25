The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jul 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:34 PM IST

India, All India

Body of newborn found on Guwahati-Delhi AirAsia flight toilet

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 6:37 pm IST

According to report, the baby appeared to have delivered on board in the toilet and had toiled paper stuffed in its mouth.

A body of newborn baby was found on an AirAsia flight to Delhi from Imphal via Guwahati on Wednesday. (Representational Image | PTI)
  A body of newborn baby was found on an AirAsia flight to Delhi from Imphal via Guwahati on Wednesday. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: A body of newborn baby was found on an AirAsia flight to Delhi from Imphal via Guwahati on Wednesday, reports news agency ANI.  

According to NDTV report, the baby appeared to have delivered on board in the toilet and had toiled paper stuffed in its mouth.

Police sources to NDTV said that the mother appears to be an underage girl travelling from Imphal.

Delhi police and airport security has begun investigation.

