Body of newborn found on Guwahati-Delhi AirAsia flight toilet

A body of newborn baby was found on an AirAsia flight to Delhi from Imphal via Guwahati on Wednesday. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: A body of newborn baby was found on an AirAsia flight to Delhi from Imphal via Guwahati on Wednesday, reports news agency ANI.

According to NDTV report, the baby appeared to have delivered on board in the toilet and had toiled paper stuffed in its mouth.

Police sources to NDTV said that the mother appears to be an underage girl travelling from Imphal.

Delhi police and airport security has begun investigation.