Alerted by Facebook, Assam police stops girl from committing suicide

PTI
Published : Jul 25, 2018, 9:20 pm IST
'The information was received from Facebook headquarters. A life was saved,' police officials said.

'Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- 'I am gonna to commit suicide today'. The child was located in 30 mins & her safety ensured. She & her family were counselled. She is safe and in their care,' the Assam Police said in a tweet. (Photo: File | Representational)
 'Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- 'I am gonna to commit suicide today'. The child was located in 30 mins & her safety ensured. She & her family were counselled. She is safe and in their care,' the Assam Police said in a tweet.

Guwahati: A girl who had posted on Facebook that she was going to commit suicide was saved by the police in the nick of time after the social media giant's US-based headquarters alerted them.

"Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- 'I am gonna to commit suicide today'. The child was located in 30 mins & her safety ensured. She & her family were counselled. She is safe and in their care," the Assam Police said in a tweet.

"The information was received from Facebook headquarters. A life was saved," police officials said.

The post was later deleted on police advice.

