Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 | Last Update : 04:16 AM IST

93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

472,972

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5752386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Tamil Nadu236537763866 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  25 Jun 2020  Ladakh MP urges people to stand with India Army to tackle Chinese Army threat
India, All India

Ladakh MP urges people to stand with India Army to tackle Chinese Army threat

PTI
Published : Jun 25, 2020, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2020, 1:05 am IST

He expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Ladakh to the Army for its role in protecting the borders.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
 Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Leh: BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had a meeting with Army Chief Gen M M Naravane here and asserted that the people of the Union Territory stands with the Indian Army and "any threat to sovereignty and territorial integrity will be fought back with equal force", officials said on Wednesday.

The Army chief is currently on a two-day visit to Ladakh to review the overall situation in the wake of the recent violent face-off with the Chinese troops which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

 

At the meeting between Gen M M Naravane and the MP on Tuesday, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi and Leh-based 14 Corps commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh were also present.

"The people of Ladakh are of peace-loving nature. But, any threat to sovereignty and territorial integrity will be fought back with equal force. The people of Ladakh will always stand with the Indian Army," Namgyal said.

He expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Ladakh to the Army for its "befitting response" to the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley stand-off, and said, "We will never forget the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers."

At the meeting, the MP discussed various issues pertaining to national defence, civil-military relation, need for the establishment of a dedicated Corp for eastern Ladakh and raising of battalions in Ladakh Scout, a spokesperson said.

He said Namgyal also discussed the development of border infrastructure, free movement of local civilians, especially nomads, within the territory and carrying out developmental works among others.

Tags: chinese incursion ladakh, galwan valley standoff, indian army, indo-sino border

Latest From India

A doctor walks in a lane during a free medical camp in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums in Mumbai, India. (AP

Shiv Sena hails 'victory' against coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh

CBI questions ex-Manipur CM Ibobi Singh over 'embezzlement' of Rs 332 crore funds

Representational pic

Pakistan attempts to brand Indians as terrorists by UN continues

An army convoy moves along the Srinagar-Leh highway. PTI photo

India, China holding diplomatic talks to ease border tension

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham