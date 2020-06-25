Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

  China forgets pullback vow, intrudes into two more areas
India, All India

China forgets pullback vow, intrudes into two more areas

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI AND PAWAN BALI
Published : Jun 25, 2020, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2020, 9:38 am IST

There were also claims and counter-claims that a large number of Chinese troops are back at patrolling point 14 in Galwan river Valley

Fresh Chinese incursions at LAC despite consensus. (PTI Photo)
  Fresh Chinese incursions at LAC despite consensus. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Even as India and China on Wednesday engaged diplomatically to try and resolve the standoff between the armies of the two nation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, there were reports of fresh Chinese incursions in Depsang and Daulat Beg Oldie areas.

The Chinese are creating trouble for Indian patrols near PP-10 to PP-13 at Daulat Beg Oldie sector. In Depsang too, China has started a huge build-up of its troops and weapons. India has counter deployed its troops in the area.

 

There were also claims and counter-claims that a large number of Chinese troops are back at patrolling point 14 in Galwan river Valley, the site of the June 15 clash.  

While some reports claimed that satellite images, taken by US satellite firm Maxar on June 22 when the corps commanders from the two armies were meeting in Moldo, were of Chinese soldiers near patrolling point 14 in Galwan river valley, sources in Delhi, speaking off the record, said that these images were of Indian soldiers.

The satellite images shows trenches, fortification and the presence of a large number of troops.

At the meeting between the ministry of external affairs’ joint secretary Naveen Srivastava and director general in the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs Wu Jianghao held through video conferencing on Wednesday, India conveyed its concern on the June 15 clash and both sides agreed to “strictly respect and observe the LAC” and to the “expeditious implementation” of the understanding reached between senior military commanders of the two sides on June 6 to ensure “peace and tranquillity in border areas”.

But to complicate matters, reports from Beijing said that the Chinese defence ministry on Wednesday reportedly claimed sovereignty over Galwan Valley and the Chinese foreign ministry blamed India for the June 15 clash.

While there was no reaction to this, the MEA’s statement on the meeting said, “The two sides discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas in particular the situation in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on the violent face off in Galwan Valley area on 15th June that had resulted in casualties. In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control.”

The Chinese have continued their build up in Hot Springs and Gogra post, the Indian Army too has deployed its troops in the area.

On the northern banks of Pangong Tso, which is the main issue of contention between the two sides, Chinese soldiers are reportedly continuing with their activities and trying to build structures in new positions. There is a large build-up of Chinese soldiers around finger 4 where they have constructed structures and bunkers there to prevent Indian soldiers to patrol in finger 4 to 8. Indian soldiers which have a base around finger 3 used to patrol till finger 8 area.

Tags: india, china, ladakh standoff, chinese incursions, depsang, daulat beg oldie, india china faceoff, galwan valley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi





