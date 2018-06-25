The Asian Age | News

UAE minister to visit 6 Indian cities, meet Modi

Published : Jun 25, 2018
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: UAE foreign minister Sheikh Al Nahyan Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan will visit six Indian cities, including three in southern India, and hold talks with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj apart from meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his week-long official visit to India beginning Sunday that will focus on strengthening energy and trade cooperation. The UAE foreign minister during his trip will visit New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in that order.

The UAE foreign minister will be present at the “Signing of the Trilateral Agreement between ADNOC, ARAMCO and India’s ministry of petroleum and natural gas” in New Delhi on Monday.

He will then hold talks with Ms Swaraj on bilateral ties besides meeting PM Modi on Monday evening. The UAE foreign minister will also visit the Humayun’s Tomb and the Akshardham Temple.

The next stop will be Ahmedabad in Prime Minister Modi’s home state Gujarat, where Mr Abdullah will visit both the Sabarmati Ashram  and the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque.

In Mumbai, he will visit the Film city and later attend a “Business Roundtable Interaction with 10-15 selected CEO’s of leading Indian Companies”. There will also be an “Exchange of MoU between Central Bank of United Arab Emirates and Reserve Bank of India on cooperation concerning currency swap agreement”.

The next stop will be Hyderabad where Mr. Abdullah will visit the Salar Jung Museum. Later, he will also visit the “HITEC City” there.

In Chennai, the UAE foreign minister will visit the “Technical Centre (R&D) of Hinduja Group / Ashok Leyland Technical Centre by Helicopters of Hinduja Group”.

The last stop will be Bengaluru where Mr Abdullah will visit the “Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE)” at the Indian Institute of Science.

The UAE minister will also visit the Indian Space Research Organisation facility in the Garden city.

