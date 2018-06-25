The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 25, 2018 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

India, All India

LeT denies involvement in journalist Shujaat Bukhari's murder

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 25, 2018, 1:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2018, 1:54 pm IST

LeT Chief alleged, 'India media endorses its agencies and that is the reason it strives to hide their vicious activities.'

Police arrested Independent MLA and leader of Awami Itehad Party, Engineer Rashid as they began a march towards the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday to protest against what they alleged is the government’s failure to take action against Singh for his 'direct threat' to Kashmiri journalists. (Photo: H U Naqash)
  Police arrested Independent MLA and leader of Awami Itehad Party, Engineer Rashid as they began a march towards the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday to protest against what they alleged is the government’s failure to take action against Singh for his 'direct threat' to Kashmiri journalists. (Photo: H U Naqash)

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has denied its involvement in the murder of Kashmiri journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari and accused the Indian media of spreading misinformation on the gory incident.

The LeT chief Mahmood Shah in a statement issued through its spokesman Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi on Monday said that it was nothing but a “blatant lie” to say that the outfit’s commander Muhammad Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hanzala was among the three assailants who gunned down Shujaat Bukhari outside his office in Srinagar’s media hub Mushtaq Press Enclave on the evening of June 14.

Mahmood Shah alleged, “India media endorses its agencies and that is the reason it strives to hide their vicious activities.”

Reacting to BJP leader and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh’s warning Kashmiri journalists of meeting the fate their colleague Shujaat Bukhari did if they fail to “draw a line of journalism and think about how to live”, the LeT chief said: “if Kashmiris start threatening the likes of Lal Singh, then they will get sleepless nights”.

 Also Read: BJP leader threatens Kashmiri journalists, tells them to draw the line​

Mahmood Shah was also quoted as saying, “the pure blood of martyrs and their sacrifices will not go in vain...There will be hundreds to pick up a fallen gun. Our fight is for the truth and justice.” He was referring to the killing of two LeT militants including its divisional commander in a fire fight with the security forces and a civilian during clashes in southern Kulgam district on Sunday.

A partial to complete shutdown is being observed in Kashmir Valley on Monday against civilians killings during security forces’ operations. The call for the one-day strike was issued by an alliance of key separatist leaders called ‘Joint Resistance Leadership’.

While its two leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been placed under house arrest, the police early Monday took their colleague and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in preventive custody in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Independent MLA and leader of Awami Itehad Party (AIP) Engineer Rashid along with large number of his supporters as they began a march towards the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday to protest against what they alleged is the government’s failure to take action against Singh for his “direct threat” to Kashmiri journalists.

(Photo: H U Naqash)(Photo: H U Naqash)

The protesters were carrying placards denouncing Singh’s remarks and chanting slogans in support of their demand that he should be arrested forthwith. They were also demanding an end to “state terrorism” and protection to Kashmiri journalists.

(Photo: H U Naqash)(Photo: H U Naqash)

AIP in a statement alleged that its leader was dragged “ruthlessly” by the police resulting into minor injuries to him and that also his clothes were “torn to pieces”.

Earlier while speaking to reporters, Rashid questioned Governor administration’s neutrality and intentions and said that had it been someone from the Muslim community, he would have been arrested, shamed and jailed but Singh and other BJP leaders “are doing everything under a well crafted plan having full patronage of party high command”.

He added that journalists are voice of the voiceless and for them everything comes after their profession. “No one can silence their voice, whosoever it may be”.

Tags: lashkar-e-taiba, shujaat bukhari murder
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

2

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

3

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

4

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

5

Watch: ‘Mamla Garam Hai’ for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on 'hot set' of Simmba

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham