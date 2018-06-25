The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:44 AM IST

India, All India

JD-U pushes BJP for early deal on 2019 seat-sharing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2018, 4:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2018, 4:46 am IST

The JD(U) had emerged as the second largest party with 71 seats during the 2015 Assembly elections.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi during the two-day “East India Climate Change Conclave” at Gyan Bhavan in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
 Union minister Harsh Vardhan with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi during the two-day “East India Climate Change Conclave” at Gyan Bhavan in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The simmering tension over seat-sharing between NDA allies JD(U) and BJP resurfaced on Sunday when some JD(U) leaders looked eager for an early decision on the issue.

A JD(U) source said that the party wants the BJP to consider the performance of 2015 Assembly elections while taking decisions on seat-sharing for 2019 general elections.

The JD(U) had emerged as the second largest party with 71 seats during the 2015 Assembly elections.

JD(U) insiders claim that the party is likely to include the issue of seat-sharing in its agenda for the forthcoming national executive meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 8.

However, the BJP on Sunday reacted strongly on the issue and called JD(U)’s demand as “unrealistic” and a tactic to put the BJP and other NDA allies under pressure ahead of the 2019 general elections.

BJP MLA Nitin Navin told this newspaper that, “The decision will be taken at an appropriate time but by making such demands JD(U) is only trying to put pressure on its allies in Bihar. The JD(U) benefited in 2015 by contesting the Assembly elections in alliance with Lalu Yadav’s party RJD.”

BJP leaders claim that “distribution of seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be done on the basis of fresh formula and 2014 performance is likely to be considered.”

In the 2014 general elections, the RLSP had won all three seats in Bihar. Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP had won six out of seven seats and the BJP had won 22 out of 30 seats it contested in the last Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

The JD(U), which had contested separately in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was reduced to winning just two out of 40 seats. The party returned to NDA fold in July 2017 and has been eyeing a larger share of seats in Bihar.D(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok had created a flutter earlier this month by demanding to contest on the formula decided by JD(U)-BJP during the 2009 general elections.

According to sources, the issue is likely to be discussed during a meeting which will be chaired by BJP president Amit Shah in July. Amit Shah is expected to visit Patna and is also likely to hold a one-on-one meeting with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar next month.

Tags: 2019 general elections, lalu yadav, ram vilas paswan
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

2

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

3

Watch: ‘Mamla Garam Hai’ for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on 'hot set' of Simmba

4

Malaika Arora decodes yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

5

You won’t believe this! World’s smallest computer on a grain of rice

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham