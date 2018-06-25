The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:37 AM IST

India, All India

DRI serves arrest warrant on Nirav Modi through email

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 25, 2018, 5:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2018, 5:44 am IST

Sources said the warrant was issued by a court in Surat in Gujarat after Nirav Modi failed to appear before it in connection with the case.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, have allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore.
 Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, have allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore.

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has served an arrest warrant via email to absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi in a case of alleged customs duty evasion.

Sources said the warrant was issued by a court in Surat in Gujarat after Nirav Modi failed to appear before it in connection with the case. The DRI had in March launched prosecution against Nirav Modi and three of his firms —Firestar International Pvt Ltd (FIPL), Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd (FDIPL) and Radashir Jewellery Co Pvt Ltd (RJCPL), based in the Special Economic Zone, Surat, for allegedly diverting duty-free imported goods for purposes other than specified in the rules, they said.

According to the norms, duty-free import of goods by the units located in the SEZ is permitted only if they are to be used as raw material and are exported after value addition or processing. It was found that high-value diamonds and pearls worth Rs 890 crore, involving customs duty of Rs 52 crore, were allegedly diverted by the SEZ units controlled by Nirav Modi and sold in the open market, sources said. To evade import duty, he allegedly exported low-quality diamonds and pearls and claimed that these were the ones imported and then processed, they said. The DRI, which is probing the case, has claimed that it has collected vital details, documents and evidence.

After the launch of prosecution in the case, summonses were issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate, Surat, against Nirav Modi but neither he nor his representative appeared before the court on specified dates, they said. Thereafter, the arrest warrant was issued against Nirav Modi by the court and it was emailed by the DRI to him, they said.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, have allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have also registered cases of alleged fraud against them.

Tags: nirav modi, mehul choksi, pnb scam, dri
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

2

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

3

Watch: ‘Mamla Garam Hai’ for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on 'hot set' of Simmba

4

Malaika Arora decodes yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

5

You won’t believe this! World’s smallest computer on a grain of rice

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham