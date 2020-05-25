Monday, May 25, 2020 | Last Update : 08:29 PM IST

CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 board exams at 15,000 centres across country

PTI
Published : May 25, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2020, 2:27 pm IST

The exams, which were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be held from July 1 to July 15

CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 board exams at 15,000 centres across country. (PTI Photo)
  CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 board exams at 15,000 centres across country. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The pending class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted at 15,000 centres across the country instead of 3,000 centres planned earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Monday.

The exams, which were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be held from July 1 to July 15.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining board exams for class 10, class 12 at over 15,000 centres across the country. The Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3,000 centres only, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed on Monday.

The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing at exam centres and minimise travel for students.

The HRD ministry has already announced that students will appear for exams at schools in which they are enrolled rather than external examination centres.

According to home ministry guidelines, there will be no exam centre in COVID-19 containment zones.

