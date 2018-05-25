The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 25, 2018 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh appeals for calm in Tuticorin

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 2:30 am IST

Says Centre has sought detailed report from TN govt on entire incident.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh in an appeal to the people of Tuticorin, where 11 persons have been killed in police firing, asked them to maintain peace and remain calm, even as he said that the Centre has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the entire incident.

The police resorted to firing when protesters demanding closure of Sterlite’s copper plant in Tuticorin turned violent. The locals have been claiming that the industrial unit was responsible for large-scale pollution in the region.

In a statement, the home minister said, “The MHA has taken cognisance of the situation and sought a report on the incident and the prevailing situation from the Tamil Nadu state government.’’

Meanwhile, senior home ministry officials claimed they were in touch with the Tamil Nadu government on the Tuticorin violence.

The Centre has asked the state government to furnish all details of the action taken to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

The state government has also been requested to give a detail-ed report on the Sterlite plant.

In a message, the home minister also said that he was deeply pained by the loss of precious lives during the agitation at Tuticorin.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to the people in Tuticorin to re-main calm and maintain peace and tranquillity in the region,’’ Mr Singh said.

