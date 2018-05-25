'Help us restore democracy': Cash-strapped Cong resorts to crowdfunding

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor said his party should not be embarrassed about acknowledging that it was facing a fund crunch.

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took to Twitter to state that the party was facing a cash crunch and asked its followers to "help restore democracy by making a small contribution".

A day after Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor said his party should not be embarrassed about acknowledging that it was facing a fund crunch, Congress resorted to crowdfunding.

"The Congress needs your support and help. Help us restore the democracy which India has proudly embraced since 70 years by making a small contribution here," stated the tweet.

On Thursday, Shashi Tharoor was referring to a media report that mentioned that the grand old party was cash-strapped and took to Twitter to highlight the issue.

"We should call on all concerned citizens to help us face the moneybags of the BJP," the lawmaker had said.

According to the published news report in Bloomberg Quint, for the past five months, Congress leadership has stopped sending the funds required to run its offices in various states.

To overcome the crisis, Congress has urged members to step up contributions and asked officials to cut expenses, they said.

The latest move by the Congress appears similar to Aam Aadmi Party's mode of seeking contributions online.