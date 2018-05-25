Hafiz Saeed motivated us: Captured LeT terrorist reveals Pak's role in J&K terror

LeT terrorist Zaibullah told his investigators that Hafiz Saeed gave motivating talks to the terrorists before they crossed the border.

LeT terrorist Zaibullah alias Hamza has also told investigators on how Pakistan smuggles arms into India. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, wanted in the 26/11 Mumbai blast case, is still engaged in sending terrorists across the border, National Investigative Agency (NIA) said quoting a terrorist who was captured recently.

LeT terrorist Zaibullah has reportedly told his investigators that the Jamaat-ud Dawa chief gave motivating talks to the terrorists before they crossed the border.

"At two separate occasions, Hafeez Saeed and Zakir Oman Naqvi gave us a motivating talk. We were also given two months training in the snow," he told the NIA.

Zaibullah was arrested on April 6.

Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of the Mumbai attack in 2008, in which more than 160 people lost their lives.

The United Nations and thec along with the international community has declared Hafiz Saeed a global terrorist.

In 2012, the US placed a 10 million dollar bounty on Hafiz Saeed.

Zaibullah alias Hamza has also told investigators on how Pakistan smuggles arms into India.

As per NIA, an arms consignment is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with every two infiltration. The cargoes are then taken to an area demarcated by Lashkar by porters or guides, who then cross back to Pakistan.

Zaibullah's disclosure is important considering the fact that as per security forces no terrorist has been caught without ammunition in an encounter. It has been generally believed that terrorists mainly relied on stealing and snatching weapons from the security forces.

(With inputs from ANI)