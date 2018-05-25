The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 25, 2018 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

Gorakhpur vulnerable to virus, say doctors

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2018, 2:21 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 2:19 am IST

The head of the microbiology department, Prof. T.N. Dhole, said that it will be the first collaborative study to be taken up on Nipah in the country.

Family members of the patients admitted at Kozhikode Medical College wear safety masks as a precautionary measure after the 'Nipah' virus outbreak. (Photo: PTI)
 Family members of the patients admitted at Kozhikode Medical College wear safety masks as a precautionary measure after the 'Nipah' virus outbreak. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: After Japanese Encephalitis, the districts of Gorakhpur and adjoining districts are highly susceptible to the deadly Nipah virus that has taken 10 lives in Kerala.

The doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) feel that similar conditions prevail in Gorakhpur and Kerala where the Nipah virus is already cartiong havoc.

The microbiology dep-artment of the SGPGI had been assigned a a collaborative project for six viruses, including Nipah, by US-AID’s Eco Health Alliance but the project has not yet taken off.

The head of the microbiology department, Prof. T.N. Dhole, said that it will be the first collaborative study to be taken up on Nipah in the country.

“It will help in identifying biological, behavioural and ecological factors influencing viral diseases,” he said.

Tags: nipah virus, sgpgims

MOST POPULAR

1

Flavours of Hyderabad

2

Has the elusive Bigfoot been finally found?

3

Pune-based tea sellers attracting people with unique 'tandoori chai'

4

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

5

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham