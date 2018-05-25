‘Farmers’ stir may trigger communal tension in MP’

Several farmers’ bodies have come together to launch ten-day stir in MP to highlight plight of farmers.

Bhopal: The proposed ten-day stir called by some farmer bodies from June one in Madhya Pradesh may lead to communal violence, intelligence has warned.

All the district superintendents of police (SPs) in MP have been directed to take measures to prevent the June farmers stir from taking form of communal violence in view of the ongoing Ramadan, inspector general of police Makrand Deoskar told reporters.

Districts which had witnessed violence during last year’s farmer agitation leading to death of six farmers in police firing in Mandsaur in MP, have been put on high alert citing the 10-day long agitation scheduled in June. Several farmers’ bodies have come together to launch ten-day stir in MP to highlight plight of farmers.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to attend the first anniversary of the deaths of six farmers in police firing at Mandsaur on June six and use the occasion to blow poll bugle for his party for assembly elections in MP, slated for November this year.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday chaired a high level official meeting here to review the preparedness by police to handle the proposed June stir by farmers in the state.