The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 25, 2018 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

India, All India

‘Farmers’ stir may trigger communal tension in MP’

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 25, 2018, 2:30 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 2:28 am IST

Several farmers’ bodies have come together to launch ten-day stir in MP to highlight plight of farmers.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The proposed ten-day stir called by some farmer bodies from June one in Madhya Pradesh may lead to communal violence, intelligence has warned.

All the district superintendents of police (SPs) in MP have been directed to take measures to prevent the June farmers stir from taking form of communal violence in view of the ongoing Ramadan, inspector general of police Makrand Deoskar told reporters.

Districts which had witnessed violence during last year’s farmer agitation leading to death of six farmers in police firing in Mandsaur in MP, have been put on high alert citing the 10-day long agitation scheduled in June. Several farmers’ bodies have come together to launch ten-day stir in MP to highlight plight of farmers.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to attend the first anniversary of the deaths of six farmers in police firing at Mandsaur on June six and use the occasion to blow poll bugle for his party for assembly elections in MP, slated for November this year.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday chaired a high level official meeting here to review the preparedness by police to handle the proposed June stir by farmers in the state.

Tags: communal violence, shivraj singh chouhan

MOST POPULAR

1

Flavours of Hyderabad

2

Has the elusive Bigfoot been finally found?

3

Pune-based tea sellers attracting people with unique 'tandoori chai'

4

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

5

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham