The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 25, 2018 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

India, All India

Centre mulling solution to deal with fuel prices, says Dharmendra Pradhan

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : May 25, 2018, 2:30 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 2:28 am IST

The minister said this time the Centre was looking at both short and long term solutions.

Dharmendra Pradhan
 Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with the growing demand for containing the rising petrol and diesel prices, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Central government was seriously “deliberating” on an “immediate solution” to control rates of the two major fossil fuels.

“The ministry of petroleum and natural gas is of the view to bring petroleum products under the purview of the GST. Such an arrangement would help bring down the prices of petrol and diesel. We are deliberating on an immediate solution to this problem till that time,” Mr Pradhan told reporters here.

“We will certainly find a way out to deal with the situation,” he said.

Stating that the government had in October 2017 reduced the excise duty on fuel by Rs 2 per litre, the minister said this time the Centre was looking at both short and long term solutions.

Tags: dharmendra pradhan, diesel prices

MOST POPULAR

1

Flavours of Hyderabad

2

Has the elusive Bigfoot been finally found?

3

Pune-based tea sellers attracting people with unique 'tandoori chai'

4

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

5

Emirates man divorces newly wedded bride in 15 minutes for being ‘insulted’

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham