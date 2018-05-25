Centre mulling solution to deal with fuel prices, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The minister said this time the Centre was looking at both short and long term solutions.

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with the growing demand for containing the rising petrol and diesel prices, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said Central government was seriously “deliberating” on an “immediate solution” to control rates of the two major fossil fuels.

“The ministry of petroleum and natural gas is of the view to bring petroleum products under the purview of the GST. Such an arrangement would help bring down the prices of petrol and diesel. We are deliberating on an immediate solution to this problem till that time,” Mr Pradhan told reporters here.

“We will certainly find a way out to deal with the situation,” he said.

Stating that the government had in October 2017 reduced the excise duty on fuel by Rs 2 per litre, the minister said this time the Centre was looking at both short and long term solutions.