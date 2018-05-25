Bodh Gaya blast: All five accused found guilty by Patna court

The court has set the next date of hearing on May 31.

Serial explosions rocked the renowned temple town of Bodh Gaya, including four in the Mahabodhi Temple complex. (Photo: File/PTI)

Patna: The Patna court on Friday found all five accused in the 2013 Bodh Gaya blast guilty.

Special NIA judge Manoj Kumar Sinha held all the five accused - Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Mujib Ullah, Omair Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureishi - guilty in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act. The court fixed May 31 as the date for pronouncement of the quantum of sentence.

The pilgrim town of Bodh Gaya was rocked by a series of explosions in the morning of July 7, 2013, which had left a number of people, including some Buddhist monks, injured.

