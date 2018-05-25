The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 25, 2018 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

India, All India

Bodh Gaya blast: All five accused found guilty by Patna court

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 25, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2018, 12:44 pm IST

The court has set the next date of hearing on May 31.

Serial explosions rocked the renowned temple town of Bodh Gaya, including four in the Mahabodhi Temple complex. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Serial explosions rocked the renowned temple town of Bodh Gaya, including four in the Mahabodhi Temple complex. (Photo: File/PTI)

Patna: The Patna court on Friday found all five accused in the 2013 Bodh Gaya blast guilty. 

Special NIA judge Manoj Kumar Sinha held all the five accused - Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Mujib Ullah, Omair Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureishi - guilty in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act. The court fixed May 31 as the date for pronouncement of the quantum of sentence.

The pilgrim town of Bodh Gaya was rocked by a series of explosions in the morning of July 7, 2013, which had left a number of people, including some Buddhist monks, injured.

The court has set the next hearing date on May 31. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: bodh gaya serial blasts, patna court
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Excited much? Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer to be unveiled in 5 days

2

Flavours of Hyderabad

3

Has the elusive Bigfoot been finally found?

4

Pune-based tea sellers attracting people with unique 'tandoori chai'

5

Elderly couple reunited with car after 5 days trying to remember where it was parked

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham