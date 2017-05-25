The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 25, 2017 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, All India

CBI court denies exemption to Advani, MM Joshi, Uma; asks them to appear on May 30

ANI
Published : May 25, 2017, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 2:26 pm IST

According to the report, the Lucknow court said they would get no exemption and must appear before the court on the given date.

Murli Manohar Joshi, senior leader LK Advani and Uma Bharti (Photo: File)
 Murli Manohar Joshi, senior leader LK Advani and Uma Bharti (Photo: File)

Lucknow: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti to appear before it on May 30 in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

According to the report, the Lucknow court said they would get no exemption and must appear before the court on the given date.

All three leaders have been charged with criminal conspiracy in the December 6, 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid. The Supreme Court had last month ruled that conspiracy charges against the trio, as well as other leaders, would be reinstated, 7 years after the Allahabad High Court had upheld a 2001 CBI court judgement dropping them.

The apex court gave the CBI special court in Lucknow a month to frame fresh charges, and two years to deliver its verdict in the 25-year-old demolition case.

Tags: central bureau of investigation (cbi), l k advani, mm joshi, bjp uma bharti, babri case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

2

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

3

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

4

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

5

Maharashtra: Acid attack survivor finds love through wrong number

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham