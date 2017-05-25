Strong action being taken against those responsible for Saharanpur violence: Yogi

Yogi said that people should not pay heed to inflammatory speeches and help maintain peace and order.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said strong action is being taken against all those responsible for the violence in Saharanpur and appealed for calm, saying people should not pay heed to inflammatory speeches and help maintain peace and order.

Some elements are not able to digest the good work being done by the state government and trying to disturb the atmosphere, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

Strong action is being taken against all those responsible, including the officers, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also met Governer Ram Naik late in the evening.

The two are understood to have discussed developments in Saharanpur where fresh caste violence has left one person dead and another seriously injured since Tuesday.