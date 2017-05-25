The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 25, 2017 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

India, All India

Strong action being taken against those responsible for Saharanpur violence: Yogi

PTI
Published : May 25, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 9:22 am IST

Yogi said that people should not pay heed to inflammatory speeches and help maintain peace and order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said strong action is being taken against all those responsible for the violence in Saharanpur and appealed for calm, saying people should not pay heed to inflammatory speeches and help maintain peace and order.

Some elements are not able to digest the good work being done by the state government and trying to disturb the atmosphere, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

Strong action is being taken against all those responsible, including the officers, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also met Governer Ram Naik late in the evening.

The two are understood to have discussed developments in Saharanpur where fresh caste violence has left one person dead and another seriously injured since Tuesday.

Tags: violence, crime, saharanpur, adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra: Acid attack survivor finds love through wrong number

2

US mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

3

Pandya Brothers: Keeping the checks and balances in place for Mumbai Indians

4

Pulkit Samrat accuses popular production company of fraudulence on Twitter

5

Sonu Nigam quits Twitter in support of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Paresh Rawal

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham