State govt's attention drawn to CRPF IG's allegation: Police

PTI
Published : May 25, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 9:44 am IST

The allegation was regarding death of 2 NDFB(S) militants in a police encounter at Simlaguri in Chirang district of Assam on March 30 last.

(Representational Image)
Guwahati: The Assam Police on Thursday said that attention of the state government has been drawn to allegations made by a CRPF IG in a section of media regarding death of two NDFB(S) militants in a police encounter at Simlaguri in Chirang district of Assam on March 30 last.

A press release by Assam Police here tonight said, "The attention of the Government of Assam is drawn to the allegations made by Rajnish Rai, IG, NES, CRPF, Shillong in a section of media regarding death of two NDFB(S) militants namely Lukash Narzary alias N.Langfa and Eyob Islary alias David alias Dayub in a police encounter at Simlaguri under Amguri PS, Distt-Chirang on 30/3/2017".

The District Magistrate of Chirang has already ordered the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Chirang, Jayanta Sarkar, to conduct a detailed Magisterial Inquiry as required under National Human Rights Commission guidelines in force.

"Further separately, the Director General of Police Assam has also directed Anurag Agarwal, Inspector General of Police, BTAD to conduct an enquiry and submit a factual report," the release said.

"Both the reports are awaited. The Government of Assam views the matter very seriously and is committed to take appropriate action on receipt of the Magisterial Enquiry Report and report of the DGP, Assam", it added.

There were Media reports today that Rajnish Rai, CRPF IG North East Sector, Shillong, in a report told government that the two Bodo militants reported to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam's Chirang district had been picked up earlier and allegedly shot in cold blood.

Tags: crpf, assam, militants
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

