

RSS wants panel for UP govt, party coordination

Published : May 25, 2017, 4:39 am IST
So far, there have been three instances where differences between the two leaders have come out in the open.

The Sangh, sources said, was particularly worried about reports of growing differences between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya.
Lucknow: The RSS has mooted a proposal to set up a committee to ensure better coordination between the Yogi government and the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh.

With state BJP president Keshav Maurya becoming the deputy CM, the party organisation is left “largely unattended” and party workers have been stung with a lack of communication with the government.

“Unless the government and the party work in close coordination, the good work being done by the Yogi government will not reach the common man and the purpose of good governance will be defeated. Similarly, the shortcomings of the government, if any, must also be brought to the CM’s notice by the party so that there can be improvement in time,” said a RSS functionary.

The main reason for setting up the coordination committee, however, is to ensure that the difference among ministers do not come out in public and are resolved within closed doors in the committee.

The Sangh, sources said, was particularly worried about reports of growing differences between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya. So far, there have been three instances where differences between the two leaders have come out in the open.

Two days ago, it was Mr Maurya who told reporters that the state government was preparing to scrap the minority quota in government schemes. Within hours of the news going viral, the chief minister reportedly asked senior minister Ramapati Shastri, who heads the social welfare department, to deny the report.

Mr Shastri told a news agency that there was no such plan to deprive minorities of their quota in government schemes. The chief minister maintained a studied silence on the issue.

Earlier, during a meeting, Mr Maurya had suggested that school uniforms for children in government schools should be saffron which was “vibrant and bright”. The chief minister immediately shot down the idea.

Mr Maurya was also publicly snubbed by Yogi Adityanath when he got his name plate at the chief minister’s office at the Sachivalaya Annexe building fixed, presuming that the chief minister would sit at the newly constructed Lok Bhawan.

Mr Maurya was bluntly asked by the chief minister to remove his name plate which he did.

The chief minister has reportedly ticked off a few other ministers for their “under-performance”.

“We do not want such reports to become public because it sullies the image of the government. There are bound to be issues but those can be resolved in the coordination committee meetings,” the functionary said.

