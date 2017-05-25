The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 25, 2017 | Last Update : 04:26 AM IST

India, All India

Karnan cannot be arrested till President ruling, says his lawyer

THE ASIAN AGE. | V.P.RAGHU
Published : May 25, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 3:52 am IST

A West Bengal police team is camping in Chennai to execute an arrest order by SC against Justice Karnan in a defamation case.

C.S. Karnan (Photo: PTI)
 C.S. Karnan (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Calcutta high court judge C.S. Karnan’s lawyer has written to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal police, saying his client has sought legal remedy from the President of India, invoking Article 72 of the Indian Constitution.

Police should refrain from taking action against Karnan till the President of India disposed of the petition, seeking suspension of the sentence awarded to him by the Supreme Court, the lawyer Mathews J. Nedumpara told Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday.

“When an appeal is pending in an upper forum, the order given by the lower forum is eclipsed. So, I request the police of both the states to wait till the President makes his decision,” he said.

A West Bengal police team is camping in Chennai to execute an arrest order by SC against Justice Karnan in a defamation case.

“As a law abiding citizen, my client intends to extend all cooperation to the police, needless to say without prejudice to his Constitutional and legal remedies,” noted the advocate.

In his letter to the police chiefs of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the lawyer said, “Justice C.S. Karnan considers the orders of the Supreme Court as one rendered without jurisdiction and in gross violation of the principles of natural justice and the Constitution. He is hopeful that the injustice done to him will be corrected in the proceedings instituted in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High court, as aforesaid, so too in the Memorandum which he has preferred under Article 72 to the President of India”.
The letter further said that Justice Karnan not only challenges the very constitutional validity of the contempt of courts act, but also the orders of the Supreme Court which removed him from his office, which the President alone was empowered to. “That too upon an impeachment motion, which shall receive the assent of two-third of members of both houses of the Parliament present,” the letter said.

What is Article 72 of the Indian Constitution?

It says the President has the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence.

Tags: c.s. karnan, calcutta high court, article 72
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra: Acid attack survivor finds love through wrong number

2

US mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

3

Pandya Brothers: Keeping the checks and balances in place for Mumbai Indians

4

Pulkit Samrat accuses popular production company of fraudulence on Twitter

5

Sonu Nigam quits Twitter in support of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Paresh Rawal

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham