Thursday, May 25, 2017 | Last Update : 10:38 PM IST

India, All India

Have escaped 'well of death', says Uzma; Sushma thanks Pak for her return to India

PTI
Published : May 25, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 9:20 pm IST

She said ‘Buner’, the area where Tahir, the Pakistani man who married her at gunpoint, took her after giving her sleeping pills.

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, left, listens as Uzma narrates her story to the media upon her return to India, in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Uzma Ahmed, the Indian woman who was allegedly forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint during her visit there, called Pakistan a “well of death” while narrating her ordeal on her return on Thursday.

Seated with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J P Singh, and other senior ministry officials, an emotional Uzma said, “It’s easy to enter Pakistan but nearly impossible to leave that place.”

“Pakistan is a ‘maut ka kuan’ (well of death). I’ve seen women who go there after arranged marriages. They’re miserable and living in terrible condition. There are two, three, even four wives in every house,” she said.

She said ‘Buner’, the area where Tahir, the Pakistani man who married her at gunpoint, took her after giving her sleeping pills, was like a “Taliban—controlled” region.

Uzma said had she stayed there for a few more days she would have been dead. She broke down several times while recalling the horror in front of the national media.

She thanked Swaraj, Indian mission officials and other staffers for making her comfortable and ensuring her return.

Uzma, who is in her early 20s, hails from New Delhi. She was allowed by the Islamabad High Court yesterday to return to India following a plea she filed with the court seeking its direction after her husband Tahir Ali “seized” her immigration papers and refused to return the document.

She crossed into India through the Wagah Border crossing near Amritsar. She was accompanied by Indian mission officials and escorted by Pakistani police personnel.

Swaraj thanks Pak for 'daughter of India' Uzma's return

Amid continued tensions with Pakistan, Swaraj profusely thanked the Pakistani establishment and judiciary for facilitating Indian citizen Uzma Ahmed's return.

She said though there is tension between the two neighbours, the Pakistan foreign office and the home ministry played a key role in her return.

Swaraj had words of praise for Uzma's counsel Barrister Shahnawaz and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the Islamabad High Court.

She said while the counsel treated Uzma as his child, the judge dealt with the case on humanitarian grounds and not through the prism of India-Pakistan relations as some people wanted him to.

"I heaved a sigh of relief as soon as she crossed the Wagah border," Swaraj told reporters here.

Uzma, a Delhi woman, who had said she was forced to marry a man at gunpoint, returned home earlier in the day.

The minister also thanked officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, especially Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh.

