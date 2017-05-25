Bhopal: Woman dies along rail tracks, 1-year-old wails while breastfeeding

The child was also denied admission in a government hospital as there was nobody to furnish Rs 10 to help start the process.

The only clue the police have in their efforts to identify the woman is a purse found adjacent to her body. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

Bhopal: The dead body of a woman with a child suckling was spotted along the railway tracks in Damoh, about 250 km from Bhopal, early on Wednesday morning. A train driver noticed the body and informed other officials.

According to an NDTV report, police reached the spot to find the deceased’s one-year-old son holding her tight, crying while trying to wake his mother up. The child was seen sucking at his mother’s breast and stopped only to bite at a biscuit he was holding.

Onlookers recorded the sorrowful sight and circulated the video on social media.

It is suspected that the woman might have fallen off a train or might have been hit as she had a head injury. The child remained safe in its mother’s arms.

Adding another angle to the tragic incident, the one-year-old was denied admission in a government hospital as there was nobody to furnish Rs 10 to help start the process. A ward boy, at last, came to the child’s help.

The infant is currently at a children’s home. Efforts are being made to locate any of his relatives or family members.

Sarita, a care worker at the children’s home said to sources, “When he came to us, he was very restless, crying...he was missing his mother and it was very hard to calm him down. Since yesterday, he is a little better. He recognizes us and is even eating well. We are trying to make him feel like he is with family, safe..."

