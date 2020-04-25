Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 | Last Update : 02:35 PM IST

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana98329125 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar223442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5983 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Rajasthan's Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,059

ANI
Published : Apr 25, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2020, 11:37 am IST

Jaipur continues to remain the worst-affected with 777 cases

Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2,059 after 25 fresh cases were reported in the state, according to data provided by Rajasthan health department on Saturday.

Among the new cases eight are from Ajmer, five each from Jhalawar and Jodhpur, four from Kota, two from Dholpur and one from Dungarpur.

493 Covid-19 positive patients have recovered from the disease while 198 have been discharged.

Jaipur continues to remain the worst-affected with 777 cases, followed by Jodhpur with 321 coronavirus cases.

