Yeddyurappa dummy, PM, UP CM northern imports: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said BJP has no leaders in Karnataka for the May 12 election campaign.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Prime Minister may come and go, but in Karnataka it is a battle between him and Yeddyurappa and the saffron party knows who is winning in the May 12 Assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath "North Indian imports" saying that the party had no leaders in Karnataka for the May 12 election campaign. He further said BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa had been reduced to a "dummy."

"@BJP4Karnataka by waiting for North Indian imports like PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath is admitting they have no leaders in the state. They have reduced their CM face @BSYBJP to a dummy," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He further said the Prime Minister may come and go, but in Karnataka it is a battle between him and Yeddyurappa and the saffron party knows who is winning in the May 12 Assembly polls.

Also Read: Victory sure in K'taka, will pave way for Cong in 2019 LS polls: Siddaramaiah

Also Read: K'taka victory stepping stone for Cong in 2019 LS polls: Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, BJP called Siddaramaiah's "imports" comment disgusting adding that it was his attempt to divide North and South India. The party also said added it understands his anxiety of being "rejected" by his constituents.

"Imports? How much low can you stoop Mr CM? Your attempt at North-South divide is disgusting. But we understand your anxiety. While you are rejected by your own constituents, PM Modi has a pan India appeal. It's time you learn a thing or two about leadership when he's here," BJP tweeted.

Indirectly hitting out at Sonia Gandhi, the BJP asked Siddaramaiah what he had to say about occupants of 10, Janpath, when he terming PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath as North Indian imports.

"Well, speaking of imports, what do you have to say about the occupants of 10 JP? We can understand your frustration & desperation Mr CM. When you realize PM Modi is more popular than you are even in your own Chamundeshwari, these kind of outbursts are natural," the BJP tweeted.

The BJP also targeted Karnataka Congress in-charge KC Venugopal by tweeting, "Now, we think it is time we teach CM definition of 'Import': bring (goods or services) into a country from abroad."

"For ex: when you get Italian toiletries for your Bengaluru bathroom, it's import. Not 'Import': When you get rape accused KC Venu from Kerala as Karnataka Incharge," it tweeted.

Venugopal, who had allegedly sexually assaulted the prime accused in the solar panel scam case Saritha Nair in Kerala, had earlier dismissed the charge, saying he was in public life for the last 40 years and that there was no black spot in his political career.