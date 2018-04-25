The Asian Age | News

UP: Minor girl raped by juvenile while his sister watches, parents thrash her

Published : Apr 25, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
The girl was admitted to a district hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

The juvenile, along with his father and mother, also allegedly beat up the girl, leaving her seriously injured. (Photo: Representational/File)
Kanpur: A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was allegedly raped and beaten by a 16-year-old juvenile in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, a neighbour, allegedly committed the crime in the presence of his sister in Shivli town on Sunday, said Ratan Kant Pandey, Kanpur Dehat deputy inspector general (DIG).

The juvenile, along with his father and mother, also allegedly beat up the girl, leaving her seriously injured. They threatened her of dire consequences if she dared to speak up, before letting her go home, Pandey said.

The girl was admitted to a district hospital, from where she was shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. Her condition is said to be critical, the DIG said.

The victim, however, narrated the incident to her family, who reported it to Shivli police station on Monday, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the juvenile has been detained and his father and mother arrested today, he said.

It has been decided to slap relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

This comes on the heels of a series of cases of rapes and murders which have taken the country by a storm.

These incidents come amid huge outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

It is to be noted that on April 21, the Union Cabinet approved the amendment in POCSO Act, putting a stamp on awarding death penalty to the rapists of children below 12 years of age. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags: pocso act, rape cases, minor rapes, sexual assault, juvenile, kathua rape case, unnao rape case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

