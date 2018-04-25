The Asian Age | News

Two men, accused of molesting Indore model, arrested

ANI
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 10:13 am IST
The model alleged that the two men tried to pull her skirt while she was driving a two-wheeler at a busy stretch of road on April 22.

The model further took to social media to narrate her ordeal and posted photographs of her bruised legs. (Photo: Twitter)
Indore: Two people were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a model.

According to reports, the two, co-workers at a readymade store in the city, were tracked down with the help of CCTV footage.

The model further took to social media to narrate her ordeal and posted photographs of her bruised legs. 

She said, "The motorbike-borne men demanded to know what was under my skirt and reached to pull it. When I tried to stop them, I lost control over my Activa and fell to the ground".

Following her post, many people supported her decision and urged her to approach the police.

A day after the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to the woman on Twitter by applauding her courage and promised to ensure that the culprits will be punished.

"I and the government will ensure that the culprits are caught and that you get justice. You will have to help the police in identifying them," he said on Twitter.

Even, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indore Police, Hari Narayan Chari Mishra came out in support and said "We have taken cognizance and we are willing to help. Indore police will come to her aid as soon as she contacts us." 

