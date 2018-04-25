The Asian Age | News

Delhi woman forces niece to get drunk, lets her lover rape child

Published : Apr 25, 2018, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

The 30-year-old woman has been arrested while her boyfriend, the alleged rapist is on the run.

According to the police, the woman allegedly lured the girl to her home before walking her to a forested area nearby. (Photo: Representational)
 According to the police, the woman allegedly lured the girl to her home before walking her to a forested area nearby. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: In a horrific and shameful act, a woman forced her 13-year-old niece to get drunk after which she allowed her boyfriend to rape the child in a forested area in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Sunday night.

The 30-year-old woman has been arrested while her boyfriend, the alleged rapist, Mukesh Kumar is on the run, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The woman, the child's aunt, used to look after the family as the girl's mother had left her and her father.

According to the police, the woman allegedly lured the girl to her home before walking her to a forested area nearby. Mukesh was waiting there in his mini truck.

“The woman tried to trick the girl into drinking alcohol by mixing it with soft drinks. When the girl refused to drink, her aunt forced her. The woman and Mukesh too were drinking,” an investigator was quoted as saying by HT.

The officer said, Mukesh raped the girl once she was in an inebriated state with the woman staying around when the crime was being committed.

He added that the woman knew of rape and that the police suspect it to be pre-planned. 

As a result, IPC section pertaining to criminal conspiracy was added to the case.

The incident came to light, when the girl's father saw her bleeding and in pain on Monday. She was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where the doctors told that she had been raped.

Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by intoxicating substance with intent to commit an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The duo has also been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This incident took place on the day when President Ram Nath Kovind promulgated an ordinance to pave way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years.

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping girls under 12 years.

In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, the minimum punishment was increased from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to imprisonment for rest of life, which means jail term till the convict's "natural life".

The ordinance gained significance in the wake of huge outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

