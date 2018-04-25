The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 AM IST

India, All India

India lukewarm to China’s proposal of trilateral corridor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 2:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 6:38 am IST

Sources said India wants to

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In a clear indication that India is lukewarm to the Chinese proposal of construction of an India-Nepal-China economic corridor with multi-dimensional connectivity through the Himalayas, sources said on Tuesday that India would prefer to focus on strengthening bilateral connectivity projects with Nepal.

This assumes significance as PM Narendra Modi is expected to visit Nepal next month. China had apparently made the proposal recently to Nepal. Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is widely regarded as pro-China in his policies and approach but had chosen India to make his first visit recently after becoming Prime Minister in the Himalayan nation. Nevertheless, China is rapidly increasing its influence in Nepal after the landslide victory of the Nepalese Communists in the recent general elections there.

Sources said India wants to "strengthen" bilateral connectivity links with Nepal, thereby indicating that it is not focusing on any trilateral connectivity initiative involving China as well.  

In what was seen as an attempt to forget the bitterness of the recent past and build a "forward-looking relationship", visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Oli and PM Modi had held talks earlier this month in New Delhi and decided on new “game-changer” initiatives in the field of connectivity including a proposed new electrified railway line with Indian financial support that will connect Raxaul in Bihar with the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.

The two countries had also decided to develop inland waterways for the movement of cargo, thereby providing additional access to the sea for land-locked Nepal.

Tags: india-nepal-china economic corridor, narendra modi, k.p. sharma oli

MOST POPULAR

1

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

2

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

3

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

4

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

5

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham