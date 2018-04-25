The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 09:26 AM IST

India, All India

In a first, India to get two 'airport-like' railway stations in MP, Gujarat by 2019

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 9:00 am IST

While MP's Habibganj station will be ready by December, Gujarat's Gandhinagar station will be completed by January 2019.

The country will get its first two 'airport-like' railway stations -- Habibganj and Gandhinagar -- in 9 months from now as part of the railway's Rs 1lakh crore station redevelopment programme. (Photo: YouTube screengrab | Shilpa Tiwari)
 The country will get its first two 'airport-like' railway stations -- Habibganj and Gandhinagar -- in 9 months from now as part of the railway's Rs 1lakh crore station redevelopment programme. (Photo: YouTube screengrab | Shilpa Tiwari)

New Delhi: The country will get its first two "airport-like" railway stations -- Habibganj and Gandhinagar -- in nine months from now as part of the railway's Rs 1-lakh crore station redevelopment programme, a senior official said on Monday.

While Madhya Pradesh's Habibganj station will be ready by December, Gujarat's Gandhinagar station will be completed by January 2019, said S K Lohia, the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) Managing Director and CEO.

He said the redeveloped Gandhinagar station will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The entire responsibility of maintenance and revenue generation from these stations lies with the IRSDC and we have to make sure that these stations are revenue surplus and to the extent that it can be invested back in the maintenance and development of the station,” Lohia said.

Once fully ready, the cost of maintenance of the Habibganj station will be in the range of Rs 4-5 crore, he said. The estimated revenue will be between Rs 6.5 to Rs 7 crore per annum with a planned increase to more than Rs 10 crore per annum, he said.

The entire Habibganj Station redevelopment project is likely to be a Rs 450-crore project, of which Rs 100 crore would be spent on station redevelopment and Rs 350 crore on commercial development.

The amenities at the station will include 600 additional waiting benches, cleaner toilets, retail areas, and Lohia said The IRSDC was exploring other ideas such as video-game zones, virtual museums.

The new-look Habibganj railway station will boast of a glass dome-like structure and have facilities such as food plazas and cafeterias and a plush waiting lounge.

Gandhinagar, the other station which will join Habibganj as the first two state-of-the-art stations, will be completed in record two years' time - its foundation stone was laid by the PM in January 2017.

According to Lohia, 42 per cent of the civil work has already been completed and it will be ready in time to hold the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January 2019, he said.

The Rs 250-crore redevelopment project is a SPV between the IRSDC and the Gujarat state government and will have a 5-star hotel with 300-rooms as its centre piece right above the tracks.

The ground floor of the hotel will be 22 metres above the ground and it will have three buildings, combined to give the shape of petals.

Tags: railway stations, indian railways, airport, irsdc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

2

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

3

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

4

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

5

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

more

ALSO FROMLife

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham