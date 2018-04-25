Govt should apologise: Akhilesh Yadav on Niti Aayog CEO's comments

The Samajwadi Party president said the comments were a gross disgrace to the residents, for which the govt should also apologise.

CEO Amitabh Kant had earlier said that states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are keeping India backward, especially on social indicators. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Reacting to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's remarks about Indian states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP) holding up India's progress, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, said the comments were a gross disgrace to the residents of the states, for which the Government should also apologise to the residents.

He took to Twitter for the same and said, "Today, it is being said that the country is trailing due to states such as Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP. This statement would not have arisen if the Government ensured equal opportunity for development. This is a gross disgrace to the residents of these states. The government should seek their forgiveness."

"Eastern part of India particularly states like Bihar, UP, Chattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan are keeping India backward, especially on social indicators. While we have improved on ease of doing business, we have remained backwards on human development index," Kant informed.